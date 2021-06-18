Lincoln Paddle Company helps community explore Lincoln’s lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, Kyle Winchell had the idea of starting a paddle company in Lincoln. Today, the company exists and serves as a way for people to kayak on the lakes in Lincoln.

“I was looking to get on the water and just rent a kayak, and I couldn’t really find anything in Lincoln. There’s 10-plus lakes that are really good for being out on the water solo or with friends and family, and that really what we want to do for Lincoln,” said founder of Lincoln Paddle Company, Kyle Winchell.

With the company starting during the pandemic, it helped members of the community enjoy the outdoors despite the uncertainties of the coronavirus.

“That’s kind of where this started, we had nothing to do and I was stuck at home, working from home and now I can get out on the water. The whole thought was even during the pandemic, and now coming out of it, tons of people can come out when they’re wanting to spend time with families and friends,” said Winchell.

The Lincoln Paddle Company also serves nonprofits with their Paddle4Good campaign. One day a month, 100% of sales go towards a local nonprofit. They will be donating to People’s City Mission in June to help with summer costs.

