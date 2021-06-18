LPD: 14-year-old boy finds handgun while swimming at Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a handgun found at Holmes Lake.

On Wednesday, around 5 p.m., officers were called out to Holmes Lake Park near the boat ramps.

LPD said a 14-year-old boy told officers that while he was swimming, he felt something in the water and reached down. According to police, the boy explained that he had found and picked up a loaded handgun from the water.

Officers said the handgun was not reported stolen.

LPD said investigators will process the firearm and see how it came to be found at the bottom of the lake.

Investigators are not releasing details about the firearm but they said it’s not in terrible condition.

Anyone with information is should call police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

