LSO: Man arrested for fighting stranger at Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he got into a fight with a stranger at Branched Oak Lake.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to Branched Oak Lake on an assault call.

LSO said two men had been fighting and they did not know each other.

Sheriff Wagner said both men had visible cuts and injuries.

Deputies said they interviewed witnesses and were able to identify a 24-year-old man as the aggressor.

Sheriff Wagner said the man had been confrontational with other beach goers and showed signs of being intoxicated.

The man was cited for third degree assault.

LSO said the other man involved in the fight was not arrested.

