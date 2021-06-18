Advertisement

LSO: Man arrested for fighting stranger at Branched Oak Lake

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Station)
By Laura Halm
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he got into a fight with a stranger at Branched Oak Lake.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to Branched Oak Lake on an assault call.

LSO said two men had been fighting and they did not know each other.

Sheriff Wagner said both men had visible cuts and injuries.

Deputies said they interviewed witnesses and were able to identify a 24-year-old man as the aggressor.

Sheriff Wagner said the man had been confrontational with other beach goers and showed signs of being intoxicated.

The man was cited for third degree assault.

LSO said the other man involved in the fight was not arrested.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ashland
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete
Sections of 84th Street closed as median buckles

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested after trying to shoplift whiskey & clothes from Walmart
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to host signing ceremony for hair discrimination bill
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 14-year-old boy finds handgun while swimming at Holmes Lake
The Lincoln Airport is hosting free drive-in showings of 'Top Gun'
Lincoln Airport hosting free drive-in movie ‘Top Gun’