Man arrested after trying to shoplift whiskey & clothes from Walmart

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he tried shoplifting whiskey and clothes from Walmart.

On Wednesday, around 11 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 27th and Superior Streets for shoplifting.

LPD said an employee explained that he had seen a man take a backpack from the shelf, then fill it with Jack Daniel’s whiskey and clothing.

According to police, the employee confronted the man and removed the backpack as he ran away. Police said the backpack had $150 worth of merchandise inside.

Officers said the employee knew the man because of previous incidents with him.

LPD officers learned the suspect had previous shoplifting convictions and he was now wanted for a felony shoplifting charge.

On Thursday, around 4 p.m., an officer saw the suspect at the U-Stop at 17th and Q Streets, where the officer learned the suspect was wanted for this shoplifting case, as well as having two outstanding arrest warrants.

According to police, when the officer approached the suspect and told him he was under arrest, he tried walking away from the officer. LPD said as the officer tried taking him into custody he resisted.

After a struggle, the officer was able to take the suspect into custody.

The man is facing felony shoplifting charges 3rd subsequent offense, resisting arrest charges, obstructing a police officer and two outstanding warrants.

