Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to host signing ceremony for hair discrimination bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to host a signing ceremony for a bill that bans hair discrimination in the workplace.

According to a news release, the ceremony will take place in Omaha at the Highlander on Patrick Avenue. The Nebraska Legislature passed the bill, LB 451, on April 29, and Ricketts signed the measure into law May 5.

The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, expands the definition of race to include features associated with race, such as hair texture, skin color, and protective hairstyles. Employers are allowed to set safety and health standards as long as they don’t discriminate and are applied equally.

In August 2020, Ricketts vetoed a similar measure because it did not exempt safety and health regulations in the workplace, said State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, the sponsor of the bill.

