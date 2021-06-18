Nebraska women’s basketball 2021-22 scheduling updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team will return to an 18-game regular-season conference schedule in 2021-22, the Huskers announced along with their Big Ten home, away and double-plays on Thursday, June 17.

The Huskers, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Amy Williams, will face NCAA Elite Eight qualifier Indiana and NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Iowa both home and away during Big Ten play.

Nebraska, which advanced to the round of 16 in the 2021 Postseason WNIT, will also take on Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin both on the road and at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021-22.NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Michigan and NCAA qualifiers Northwestern and Rutgers, highlight Nebraska’s Big Ten home-only games, along with the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Big Red will face NCAA Sweet Sixteen qualifier Maryland along with NCAA participant Michigan State and nationally ranked Ohio State in road-only Big Ten match-ups, in addition to a meeting against Illinois in Champaign.

Overall, Nebraska is scheduled to play nine of its 18 regular-season conference games against teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including five on the road and four at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

More details about Nebraska’s regular-season non-conference and conference schedules will be announced throughout the summer. For information on women’s basketball season tickets, visit Huskers.com or call the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

