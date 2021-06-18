Advertisement

Olympic swimmer Ledecky graduates — in Omaha

By Kelli Kellogg
Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky is diving into post-graduate life — poolside at the Olympic Swim Trials.

Ledecky posted a photo Sunday on Twitter, showing the swimmer and two others sporting their Stanford caps and gowns over their swimsuits. The 24-year-old swimmer couldn’t make it to the ceremony in California, so she celebrated at the pool in Omaha.

While it’s not clear what career path Ledecky will take, one thing is for certain: She has a chance at winning more gold medals. Ledecky has secured her spot in the Tokyo Olympics. The 2021 Summer Games kick off on Sunday, July 23.

