Advertisement

Over 200,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Caption
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 205,360 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!

The Can Care-a-Van made stops in Atkinson, Hebron and Lexington on Friday.

Below are results from Friday’s Can Care-a-Van

Atkinson:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,500 Ibs.

This food benefits the Atkinson Stuart Food Pantry.

Hebron:

Goal: 8,000 lbs of food

Donated: 12,000 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Thayer County.

Lexington:

Goal: 2,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 296

This food benefits the Lexington Food Pantry.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ashland
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
City proposes cheaper, simpler design for busy intersection

Latest News

What's up this weekend
What's up this weekend
All the volunteers at the Can Care-a-Van in Hebron.
Can Care-a-Van in Hebron, Lexington and Atkinson
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later
College World Series: Behind the scenes as Baseball Village prepares for thousands of fans