Over 200,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 205,360 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!

The Can Care-a-Van made stops in Atkinson, Hebron and Lexington on Friday.

Below are results from Friday’s Can Care-a-Van

Atkinson:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,500 Ibs.

This food benefits the Atkinson Stuart Food Pantry.

Hebron:

Goal: 8,000 lbs of food

Donated: 12,000 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Thayer County.

Lexington:

Goal: 2,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 296

This food benefits the Lexington Food Pantry.

