Ricketts issues statement on Juneteenth ahead of celebrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after President Biden signed a bill declaring June 19 the 12th federal holiday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement on the observance.

In a release Friday, Ricketts called Juneteenth “an occasion for all Americans to give thanks for the blessings of independence and freedom before the law.”

The governor also talked about the state’s first recognized Underground Railroad site, Mayhew Cabin in Nebraska City, and encouraged Nebraskans to “learn more about the significant role it played for those on the journey to freedom.”

On Thursday, Ricketts announced Nebraska would observe the new holiday the following day, and that state offices would be closed Friday. Courts, however, remained in session.

Read the governor’s full statement

“On June 19, 1865, news of both the Emancipation Proclamation and the North’s victory in the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas—sparking celebrations as enslaved Americans received word of their freedom. Juneteenth commemorates this day of joy and the end of slavery. Juneteenth is an occasion for all Americans to give thanks for the blessings of independence and freedom before the law. This weekend, Nebraskans will gather for Juneteenth celebrations. Nebraska’s first recognized Underground Railroad site, Mayhew Cabin, will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration this year at the Civil War Veterans Museum in Nebraska City on Saturday. I invite Nebraskans to learn more about the significant role it played for those on the journey to freedom (mayhewcabin.org). Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a fun holiday weekend as we celebrate living in the land of the free.”

