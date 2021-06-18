Trial date set for Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old

Fairbury, NE - A Fairbury man accused of killing a child now knows when he’ll go to trial.

18-year-old Jake Gonzalez appeared for a pretrial hearing in Jefferson County District Court Thursday morning. The pretrial hearing was continued to July 8th but the court did set a trial date for October 18th.

Gonzalez is charged with child abuse resulting in death and terroristic threats. Police say he fatally injured a two-year-old boy on February 26th.

At the time of alleged crime, Gonzalez was out on bond from a different case in which he’s accused of shooting a person in Fairbury.

