Trial date set for Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old
Updated: 2 hours ago
Fairbury, NE - A Fairbury man accused of killing a child now knows when he’ll go to trial.
18-year-old Jake Gonzalez appeared for a pretrial hearing in Jefferson County District Court Thursday morning. The pretrial hearing was continued to July 8th but the court did set a trial date for October 18th.
Gonzalez is charged with child abuse resulting in death and terroristic threats. Police say he fatally injured a two-year-old boy on February 26th.
At the time of alleged crime, Gonzalez was out on bond from a different case in which he’s accused of shooting a person in Fairbury.
