Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A 45-year-old central Nebraska man has been convicted of killing his stepmother last year.

A jury on Friday found Trent Esch guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Crystal Esch north of Broken Bow.

He was also convicted of use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Crystal Esch was found shot to death in her home last July. She had a protection order against her stepson for threatening behavior and messages. á

