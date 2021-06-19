Advertisement

Costly low bid for Nebraska child services may cause changes

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for changes in how the state picks contractors, after a child welfare service that succeeded in winning a contract with an unusually low bid failed to deliver and cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Members of a special legislative committee said Friday that they’d like to see changes in the process to ensure that bidders can reasonably deliver what they promise.

Some lawmakers say they’d like to see more teeth in the appeals process. The committee was formed after the Kansas-based child welfare contractor, St. Francis Ministries, won the Nebraska job in 2019 by offering to do it for less than 60% of the bid an Omaha agency that had served the state since 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ashland
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
City proposes cheaper, simpler design for busy intersection

Latest News

Hundreds will come together in the Capital City to not only celebrate the holiday but also to...
People in Lincoln share why they’re celebrating and remembering Juneteenth
Above average temperatures expected Saturday.
Hot and muggy this weekend
All the volunteers at the Can Care-a-Van in Hebron.
Over 200,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van
Culligan of Crete donates a pallet of Culligan water to the Blue Valley Community Action -...
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Crete