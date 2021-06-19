Dylan Raiola highlights Friday Night Lights Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Official recruits, high school hopefuls, former Husker legends and current players all hit the field at Memorial Stadium for the second Friday Night Lights Camp.

Hundreds of campers were on display with a good sized crowd.

One of the top prospects with QB Dylan Raiola son of former Husker center Dominic Raiola. He’s 15 and already has an offer from Georgia.

Friday Night Lights Camp: Dylan Raiola, son of Dominic, showing off the arm. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/qOFFNuj6zT — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) June 19, 2021

Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget was also on an official visit.

Nebraska is hosting the Adidas Pipeline Camp Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

