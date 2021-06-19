Advertisement

Dylan Raiola highlights Friday Night Lights Camp

One of the top prospects with QB Dylan Raiola son of former Husker center Dominic Raiola. He’s...
One of the top prospects with QB Dylan Raiola son of former Husker center Dominic Raiola. He’s 15 and already has an offer from Georgia.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Official recruits, high school hopefuls, former Husker legends and current players all hit the field at Memorial Stadium for the second Friday Night Lights Camp.

Hundreds of campers were on display with a good sized crowd.

One of the top prospects with QB Dylan Raiola son of former Husker center Dominic Raiola. He’s 15 and already has an offer from Georgia.

Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget was also on an official visit.

Nebraska is hosting the Adidas Pipeline Camp Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KOLN All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ashland
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
City proposes cheaper, simpler design for busy intersection

Latest News

Nebraska women’s basketball 2021-22 scheduling updates
Nebraska Match Play: Quarterfinals set
Video: Hroch and Roskam team up in Grand Junction
Video: Hroch and Roskam team up in Grand Junction
Video: Big Red Blitz 2021
Video: Big Red Blitz 2021