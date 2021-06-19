LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park just before midnight on Friday.

According to LPD, two 17-year-old males were shot at by an individual in a car near 5321 W. Superior Street. When officers arrived, several shell casings were found littering the ground of the area.

No individuals were injured due to the incident. This incident is still under investigation.

