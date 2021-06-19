Advertisement

LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park

By Jacob Elliott
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park just before midnight on Friday.

According to LPD, two 17-year-old males were shot at by an individual in a car near 5321 W. Superior Street. When officers arrived, several shell casings were found littering the ground of the area.

No individuals were injured due to the incident. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 14-year-old boy finds handgun while swimming at Holmes Lake
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested for fighting stranger at Branched Oak Lake
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested after trying to shoplift whiskey & clothes from Walmart
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness

Latest News

Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother
Annie Lazor and Lilly King react after the women's 200 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S....
Olympic Swim Trials - After massive personal adversity Annie Lazor makes the Olympic team
Hundreds will come together in the Capital City to not only celebrate the holiday but also to...
People in Lincoln share why they’re celebrating and remembering Juneteenth