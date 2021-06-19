Advertisement

Nebraska to offer additional payments for 2019 flood relief

In this March 14, 2019 photo, Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Neb., is covered in flood waters....
In this March 14, 2019 photo, Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Neb., is covered in flood waters. Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate along eastern Nebraska rivers as a massive late-winter storm has pushed streams and rivers out of their banks throughout the Midwest. (Darin Epperly/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)(Associated (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska will pay out public assistance beyond what it normally offers to local governments hit by the 2019 floods.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved the payments for the state’s share of disaster relief. The money will go to Nebraska’s power, irrigation and natural resources districts, which don’t usually receive that form of assistance from the state.

The agency says Ricketts approved the state share because of the extent of flood, wind, and winter storm damage. Ricketts’ decision follows President Joe Biden’s move to increase the federal cost share from the normal 75% of the cost to 90%.

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness

