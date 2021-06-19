Advertisement

Olympic Swim Trials - After massive personal adversity Annie Lazor makes the Olympic team

Annie Lazor and Lilly King react after the women's 200 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S....
Annie Lazor and Lilly King react after the women's 200 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this week, Annie Lazor finished in third in the 100-meter breast, one spot out of the Olympics. That meant it all came down to Friday night and the 200-meter breast. Annie beat Lilly King to the wall locking up her spot on the Olympic team.

A massively emotional moment not only because of what she accomplished but what she has been through too in the last two months. Her dad David, died suddenly at home in late April.

Plus this was a race in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials that Annie came out of retirement to swim. She’s the oldest American woman at 26-years old to qualify for her first Olympics in a pool in 17 years.

Ryan Lochte did not qualify for Tokyo, he finished seventh in the mens 200-meter individual medley, Michael Andrew won the race. Ryan Murphy won the 200-meter backstroke and Abbey Weitzeil won the 100 free by .06 seconds.

Hundreds will come together in the Capital City to not only celebrate the holiday but also to...
People in Lincoln share why they’re celebrating and remembering Juneteenth
