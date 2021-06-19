Olympic Swim Trials - After massive personal adversity Annie Lazor makes the Olympic team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this week, Annie Lazor finished in third in the 100-meter breast, one spot out of the Olympics. That meant it all came down to Friday night and the 200-meter breast. Annie beat Lilly King to the wall locking up her spot on the Olympic team.

A massively emotional moment not only because of what she accomplished but what she has been through too in the last two months. Her dad David, died suddenly at home in late April.

Plus this was a race in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials that Annie came out of retirement to swim. She’s the oldest American woman at 26-years old to qualify for her first Olympics in a pool in 17 years.

Ryan Lochte did not qualify for Tokyo, he finished seventh in the mens 200-meter individual medley, Michael Andrew won the race. Ryan Murphy won the 200-meter backstroke and Abbey Weitzeil won the 100 free by .06 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.