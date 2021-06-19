Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 14-year-old boy finds handgun while swimming at Holmes Lake
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested for fighting stranger at Branched Oak Lake
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested after trying to shoplift whiskey & clothes from Walmart
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness

Latest News

Severe storms are expected to impact much of the state into Saturday evening and overnight into...
Strong storms expected tonight into early Sunday, more hot & humid weather for Father’s Day
In this March 14, 2019 photo, Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Neb., is covered in flood waters....
Nebraska to offer additional payments for 2019 flood relief
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital