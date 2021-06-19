Advertisement

Schwellenbach tabbed First-Team ABCA/Rawlings All-American

Spencer Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn first team all-American honors since Alex Gordon in 2005(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spencer Schwellenbach added to his impressive haul of postseason awards on Saturday morning, as he was named a First-Team ABCA/Rawlings All-American.

Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn first-team All-America honors since Alex Gordon in 2005. The most decorated player in Nebraska baseball history, Gordon was a first-team All-American by every major publications and won the Dick Howser,

Brooks Wallace and Golden Spikes Award.

The 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year and Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, Schwellenbach took the mound for the first time in 2021. A contributor in all three facets of the game, Schwellenbach was Nebraska’s No. 3 hitter all season, started every game at shortstop and served as the team’s closer.

Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed just four errors in 186 chances.

The Saginaw, Mich., native took the mound for the first time during his Husker career this season and was electric, leading the Big Ten with 10 saves. Following a season-high 4.2-inning outing in a win over #1 Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional, he dropped his blistering ERA to 0.57 in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances. He struck out 34 and allowed just two runs.

