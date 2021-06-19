Strong storms expected tonight into early Sunday, more hot & humid weather for Father’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast in the near term is headlined by the potential for strong to severe storms across the state on Saturday evening and into the overnight hours and into early on Sunday morning. Much of the area is covered by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center with an enhanced risk across parts of southwestern and south central Nebraska.

Storms on Saturday afternoon have been developing across the High Plains in eastern Colorado and far western Nebraska and as we continue into Saturday night, storms will congeal into a line which is forecast to surge across the southern parts of the state late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Damaging winds as well as large hail and locally heavy rain will be the primary threat with this line of storms, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. A warm front lifting north through the area with an increasing low-level jet should keep this line of storms going as we head past sunset Saturday night with storms likely departing the area and moving into Iowa by sunrise on Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, a cold front will be moving through the state bringing another small chance for some scattered shower and thunderstorms to the area in the afternoon and early evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, especially for the far eastern parts of the state. Despite the cold front moving through, it’ll still be a hot and humid day as cooler and drier air will lag behind the front. Look for afternoon highs to range from the mid 70s in the far west to the lower and middle 90s in southeastern Nebraska with dew points likely sitting in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Cooler and drier air will filter into the area for the day on Monday as high pressure settles into the area. This will lead to an extremely nice day as we start the work week with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 70s for most, with dew points falling into the 40s and 50s - talk about a nice way to start the work week! Unfortunately, it’s only a brief break from the heat and humidity as temperatures quickly ratchet back up to the upper 80s to upper 90s for the rest of the week with some scattered rain chances creeping back into the forecast from Wednesday and into next weekend.

On a non-weather related note, astronomical summer officially begins on Sunday at 10:31 PM! It marks the point at which the sun reaches it’s northern most point in the sky and serves as the “longest day” of the year. In Lincoln, we will have just over 15 hours and 6 minutes of daylight on Sunday with sunset at 9:01 PM. On September 20th, the day of this year’s fall equinox, our sunset time will have fallen back to 7:26 PM.

