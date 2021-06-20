Advertisement

78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting

By Jacob Elliott
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Dakota Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched at 6:25 a.m. after 80-year-old John Kotopka had shot a 78-year-old woman in the head.

Kotopka was arrested for first-degree assault. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later

Latest News

LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop
Severe storms are expected to impact much of the state into Saturday evening and overnight into...
Strong storms expected tonight into early Sunday, more hot & humid weather for Father’s Day
NSP arrest
Nebraska sending state patrol troopers to Texas to work at border
"Together we rise. Together we make it happen,” said Dan Huntley, Vice President of Star City...
Making history: Lincoln’s first pride parade takes place around Capitol