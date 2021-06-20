78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Dakota Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched at 6:25 a.m. after 80-year-old John Kotopka had shot a 78-year-old woman in the head.

Kotopka was arrested for first-degree assault. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

