Huskers run for pediatric brain cancer research

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Approximately 750 participants, the second-most for this event, took part in the annual Nebraska Football Road Race on Father’s Day morning. The event was presented by the Lincoln Track Club and all proceeds will go directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffet Cancer Center at UNMC.

Members of the Cornhusker football team were on hand to show their support for the cause and to cheer on the runners during both the one-mile fun run and the main event 5k race. The leadership team for this year’s Road Race included Adrian Martinez, Ryan Schommer, Austin Allen and Thomas Fidone.

“It’s not easy, but I know it’s better together,” Martinez said. “The Lincoln community is so special because you guys stand up for causes like this and you know what it’s like to stand up for causes worth fighting for.”

This year’s Road Race honored Andy Hoffman, Jack’s father and the co-founder of the Team Jack foundation. Hoffman’s wife, Bri, and children, Jack, Reese and Ava, attended the event with Ava running the fastest female mile.

“He [Andy] would be humbled and honored that everyone is here today supporting this event,” Bri Hoffman said. “Thank you everyone for coming, and you’re really making a difference.”

