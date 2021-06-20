LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 14th and Adams Kwik Shop on Sunday at 4:50 a.m.

According to LPD, a man had come inside the Kwik Shop to make a purchase. When the cashier opened the cash register to complete the transaction, the man attempted attempted to grab the money from the register.

The cashier attempted to push the man’s arm away. The suspect then jumped over the counter and attacked the cashier, causing significant injuries. The suspect then fled on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

This incident is still under investigation. Video and forensic evidence is still being collected and processed.

