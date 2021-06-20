Making history: Lincoln’s first pride parade takes place around Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - History was made in the Capital City on Saturday as the first ever pride parade took place.

It’s been two years in the making for Star City’s Pride Parade. The nonprofit has been supporting people of the LGBTQA+ community since 2006, and Saturday, thousands joined them.

“We’re proving that we can’t do this alone. We depend on each other. Together we rise. Together we make it happen,” said Dan Huntley, Vice President of Star City Pride.

People of every age, every race, every gender and everything in between lined the streets near the Capitol Building in Lincoln, watching the dozens of floats, groups and cars go by.

“It’s so important for these kids to see other people like them, so they can be comfortable being themselves,” Huntley told 10/11.

Many young people said the pride parade made a huge impact on them.

“I had been holding in about my sexuality for a while, and it was putting so much pressure on me. So, I just finally told my parents about it,” said 12-year-old Brylee Liberty who attended the Star City Pride Parade.

Some parents told 10/11 that it was important for them to bring their little ones out to the parade, too.

“I’m not going to let them have any room for hate or anything. It’s only love from here. That’s all I want them to know,” said mother of two Natasha Tuttle.

People attending the pride parade said their main goals for were to be positive, to be inclusive and to be seen and heard.

“We can get our organizations, advocates and allies to drive around the Capitol all day, but it doesn’t mean anything if the community doesn’t come out for it. Lincoln came out for it,” said Huntley.

Star City Pride Parade organizers told us that they were happy to be able to to hold the parade in 2021, especially since the pandemic cancelled it in 2020. They said they’re planning on bringing the annual tradition back every year, making it bigger and better each time.

