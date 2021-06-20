Advertisement

Missing Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri

Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff Office | Shawnee Co. Sheriff Office)
By Shawn Wheat
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man who has traveled to Nebraska and Missouri in the past.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff Office, they are looking for 82-year-old Jimmy D. Roberts.

Roberts was last seen around 6:00a.m. Saturday morning at his home in Topeka, in the 6800 block of NW Elmont Road.

He possibly suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s, which prompted the sheriff office to issue the Silver Alert.

Roberts is approximately 5′10″ tall, 125 lbs., and is bald with brown eyes.

He drives a gold 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck, with Kansas license plate 947HXY. It has an aluminum truck box, spray painted silver rear quarter panels and a Harley Davidson sticker on the back driver’s side window.

In the past, he has been located in Lincoln, Neb. and St. Joseph, Mo.

If seen, you’re asked to call local law enforcement, or the Shawnee County Sheriff Office at 758-251-2200.

