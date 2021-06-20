Monday Forecast: As cool and comfortable as it can get for late June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cool and very comfortable weather is on tap as we head into the day on Monday as cooler and drier air will filter into the area behind a cold front that has pushed through the state on Sunday. We will keep an eye on the potential for some light rain across the area from Sunday night and into early Monday morning. If we do see any moisture, it should remain fairly light. We should start Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Mainly dry weather is then expected by the afternoon, though we could see a few sprinkles or perhaps a passing light shower, though most of us will stay dry as we start the week.

Some scattered rain is expected overnight into early Monday morning, then by the afternoon we should see mostly to partly sunny skies with a few light showers possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be very comfortable as we start the work week with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s for most. By the afternoon we should see comfortably cool high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with north and northwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s by Monday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be comfortably in the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. (KOLN)

Adding to the very comfortable weather on Monday will be dew point temperatures that are forecast to continue to fall as drier air filters into the state. Look for dew points by Monday afternoon into the 40s for most of us.

Dew point temperatures will fall into the 40s for most of the state by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Sadly, the cooler temperatures don’t stick around long as temperatures by Tuesday are forecast to jump back to the upper 80s with highs back in the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should then fall back to the mid 80s for Friday and into next weekend. Our best rain chances likely come into the day on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the state.

Cool and comfortable weather is expected on Monday before temperatures quickly warm back up for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures cool back again to the 80s for Friday into next weekend. (KOLN)

