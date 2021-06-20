Nebraska governor plans to send troops to Texas to help border crisis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts made the announcement Saturday on sending about 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Del Rio, Texas to help the crisis along the United States and Mexico border.

According to the release, the announcement was in response to “a request for assistance from emergency management officials in the State of Texas.”

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico. The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 19, 2021

Texas Gov. Abbott declared the situation at the border a disaster on June 1. The release from Gov. Ricketts further says the troops will “partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety later this month to provide law enforcement assistance.”

The troopers’ deployment is expecting to be about 16 days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.