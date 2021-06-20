Nebraska sending state patrol troopers to Texas to work at border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Saturday that the state will be sending Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Texas in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in the communities along the border of the United States and Mexico.

This move is in response to a request for assistance from the emergency management officials in the state of Texas. The request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The declaration for assistance was issued on June 1 by Texas governor, Greg Abbott.

Approximately 25 troopers will travel to Del Rio, Texas later this month where they will partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide law enforcement assistance. The team’s deployment will last no longer than 16 days.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” said Governor Ricketts in a press release. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

