Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital

Latest News

FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South...
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path