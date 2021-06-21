Advertisement

Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday and Father’s Day with unique flight

War veteran celebrates birthday with unique flight
War veteran celebrates birthday with unique flight(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -To help celebrate Father’s Day and his 100th birthday, an Air Force veteran received an extra special surprise from his family.

For some families on Father’s Day, they’ll either get the grill going or just hang around the house, but for Ted Wolfram III, it’s seeing an airplane he’s known for decades.

The 1942 Stearman is a plane Wolfram III used during his time in the air force.

“My favorite plane has always been the Stearman,” Wolfram III said.

He served in World War 2, as well as wars in both Korea and Vietnam. To celebrate his birthday, the family has taken him every five years to see old war planes. For his 100th, it just so happens a friend of a friend owns Ted’s favorite plane.

“To take my weird little selfish hobby and to share it with an American hero, like this guy, it’s meaningful,” said Chris Stokes, a Stearman pilot.

The plan was to have the Air Force veteran go on a flight into the plane, but they chose not to for safety reasons. Instead, he got to see the plane and watch his son go up in the air.

“Words cannot express what it’s like to be in an open cockpit airplane,” said Ted Wolfram IV, Ted’s son. “You feel all of the elements blowing by. Your hair blowing in the wind. Looking by and seeing family and they were all wavering at us so that was really, really cool.”

For the Air Force veteran, if there was only one thing he could change, “I only wish I could’ve been in it,” Ted III said.

But it’s all smiles for the veteran, who got to do what he loves and share the moment with his family. Ted’s son said he’s already planning his father’s 105th birthday celebration because his dad always tells him he’ll live until he’s 106 years old.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital

Latest News

Temperatures will be comfortably in the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon with a mix of sun...
Monday Forecast: As cool and comfortable as it can get for late June
Video: Will Honas' special connection with Nebraska Road Race
Video: Will Honas' special connection with Nebraska Road Race
Approximately 750 participants, the second-most for this event, took part in the annual...
Huskers run for pediatric brain cancer research
Nebraska governor plans to send troops to Texas to help border crisis