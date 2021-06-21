Advertisement

Almost two pounds of meth located in Northeast Lincoln home

Man arrested for selling a large amount of meth from his home
Aaron Kuntz’
Aaron Kuntz’(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force uncovered a large meth operation in a Northeast Lincoln home.

On Friday, investigators searched 42-year-old Aaron Kuntz’s home near the 5900 block of Tangeman Terrace, southeast of 56th and Holdrege Streets. They found 1.75 pounds of meth, $7,000 and several bags of narcotics ready for sale on the kitchen counter.

Police said 20-year-old Kelsey Scholtes was also in the home, but it was determined she was just visiting, and only Kuntz lived there.

Scholtes was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kuntz was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug law.

Kelsey Scholtes
Kelsey Scholtes(Lincoln Police)

