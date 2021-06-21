Anderson named Freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Max Anderson added another postseason honor on Monday, as he was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings. Anderson was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in June. It’s the third-straight season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American, as Colby Gomes (NCBWA) was honored in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff (Collegiate Baseball) was picked in 2020.

Anderson was one of three freshmen from the Big Ten honored on Monday. He was joined by Maryland’s Matt Shaw and Ohio State’s Kade Kern, both were also second-team picks.

Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha finished the year second on the team in both average (.332) and hits (61). Anderson added seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games. He produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.

