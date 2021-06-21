Advertisement

Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln convenience store clerk is recovering from a brutal beating during a robbery Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 14th and Adams Kwik Shop on Sunday at 4:50 a.m.

According to LPD, a man had come inside the Kwik Shop to make a purchase. When the 38-year-old female cashier opened the cash register to complete the transaction, the man reached into the drawer to grab money.

The cashier attempted to push the man’s arm away. The suspect then jumped over the counter and attacked the cashier, causing significant injuries. The suspect ran away with an unspecified amount of money.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

There was a plexiglass barrier that separates customers and cashiers but the man knocked it over. Police said the store was in disarray after the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation. Officers processed scene, canvassed area and are reviewing surveillance video.

