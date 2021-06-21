Advertisement

Lincoln Police investigating drive-by shooting in Northwest Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting near 53rd and Superior Streets that happened just before midnight on Friday.

According to LPD, two 17-year-old boys were shot at by someone in a car near 5321 W. Superior Street. When officers arrived, several shell casings were found littering the ground of the area.

The teens said they were in the area looking for a lost item and didn’t recognize the car or the people in it.

No one was injured and police aren’t sure if it was a targeted shooting.

Police said the bullets caused damage to a car and a fence.

