Officers find stolen handgun from 2018 during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found a stolen handgun from 3 years ago in a car during a traffic stop.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., an officer saw a 2006 black Toyota Camry near 48th and Randolph Streets with no license plate.

LPD said the officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.

According to police, there was strong smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car and the officer asked the 19-year-old woman to get out of the car.

Officers said a probable cause search of the car was done where they found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat, 23.2 grams of marijuana, almost $1,100 cash and items used for selling narcotics in a backpack.

Another $370 in cash was found on the driver as well, according to police.

LPD said when the officer checked the status of the handgun, it had been stolen in 2018.

The driver was arrested and is facing possession of a stolen firearm charges, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a drug law violation, possession of money during a drug law violation, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to display license plates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.