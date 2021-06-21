Omaha teen charged with felony child abuse in child’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen has been charged with felony child abuse in the death of his 6-month-old girl.

At 3:22 p.m. June 3, Omaha Police were dispatched to the 38th and Jones streets area on a report of an infant girl who was “unresponsive and not breathing,” according to a news release. The baby was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center as Omaha Fire Department medics performed CPR.

At the hospital, detectives interviewed the suspect and the child’s mother. Both said they did not know what was wrong with the infant. The suspect said the child “became unresponsive” while alone in his care, according to the police report.

Doctors at UNMC told police the injuries to the baby’s injuries were consistent with abuse. The child died June 5 due to complications from the injuries, the report stated.

On June 10, OPD detectives interviewed the suspect at Central Police Headquarters, where the suspect “made incriminating statements and confessed to causing the injuries,” according to the report. The suspect was taken to the Douglas County Youth Center. He was charged with one count of felony child abuse by intent, causing intentional injury, a Class II felony.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 7 in Douglas County Court. Bond was set at $225,000.

