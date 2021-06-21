Portion of South 40th Street to close June 22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 40th Street between A and Randolph Streets will be closed for pavement repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Access to homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 28.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

