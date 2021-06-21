Advertisement

Portion of South 40th Street to close June 22

By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 40th Street between A and Randolph Streets will be closed for pavement repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.  Access to homes will be maintained.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 28.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.  Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother

Latest News

Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain
Below average temperatures Monday afternoon
Monday Forecast: Pleasant first full day of summer
Lincoln Police Department
Officers find stolen handgun from 2018 during traffic stop
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow coming to Lincoln in September