Advertisement

Rahm closes with two birdies to win U.S. Open

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdies clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father’s Day since his son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park
78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother

Latest News

Temperatures will be comfortably in the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon with a mix of sun...
Monday Forecast: As cool and comfortable as it can get for late June
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Approximately 750 participants, the second-most for this event, took part in the annual...
Huskers run for pediatric brain cancer research
Nebraska governor plans to send troops to Texas to help border crisis