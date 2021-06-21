Advertisement

Sheryl Crow coming to Lincoln in September

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow(SherylCrow.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sheryl Crow is coming to Lincoln to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.

Sheryl Crow’s hits include “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest.”

For her current album “Threads”, Crow collaborated with a broad array of her musical heroes, including Stevie Nicks, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Chuck D, Joe Walsh, Kris Kristoffersson, and even a duet of her classic song “Redemption Day” with the late legend Johnny Cash. “Threads” also features contributions by young artists shaping music today, including Gary Clark Jr, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Andra Day, St. Vincent, and Maren Morris.

For more information, visit www.SherylCrow.com

