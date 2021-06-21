Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother

Latest News

Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Homeless as a teen after parents deported, young woman follows dream, graduates law school
Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Once homeless, woman whose parents were deported when she was a teen graduates law school
Gov. Ricketts announced on sending about 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Del Rio, Texas to...
Nebraska governor plans to send troops to Texas to help border crisis
LPD officers responded to a robbery at the 14th and Adams Kwik Shop on Sunday at 4:50 a.m.
LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop
Meet Noodle! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now