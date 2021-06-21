Traffic delays expected June 22 and 23 for girder transportation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers should expect delays Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, while concrete bridge girders are transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project. The Lincoln Police Department will escort three girder transport vehicles from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street, then south to the project location near Saltillo Road from 8 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. each day.

Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through. Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

