Tuesday Forecast: Our relief from the heat...turns out to be brief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a really nice way to start the work week with cooler temperatures and very comfortable dew points, temperatures and dew points will be on the rise as we head over the next few days with scattered thunderstorm chances over the next week.

The weather should remain fairly quiet as we head into Monday night and into the first half of the day on Tuesday with mostly clear skies and quiet conditions. Into Tuesday afternoon and evening, clouds are expected to increase as a warm front surges northward through the state with increasing temperatures and dew points. By Tuesday late afternoon and into the evening, there is the potential for some isolated strong to severe storms along the warm front across parts of northeastern Nebraska with storms sliding to the south and southeast through parts of eastern Nebraska. The primary threat if we do see a few stronger storms will be large hail, gusty winds, and some locally heavy rain. Most of central and eastern Nebraska are covered by a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

A marginal risk is in place across central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday as isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning with increasing clouds and thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be comfortably cool to start the day on Tuesday with lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s across the coverage area. Temperatures by the afternoon will climb back to the upper 80s and 90s across the state thanks in part to winds turning to the south at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Dew points will also be climbing back to the mid to upper 50s - not terrible but certainly higher than Monday when we had dew points mainly in the 40s.

Morning lows on Tuesday will be comfortably in the 50s to near 60°. (KOLN)

Temperatures return to the upper 80s and the lower and middle 90s on Tuesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast forecast keeps the summery heat around for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front is then forecast to drop through the area Thursday into Friday which will bring thunderstorm chances and some cooler temperatures back to the forecast.

Hot weather returns over the next several days with temperatures back in the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s. Another cold front should cool back temperatures to the mid 80s by Friday into the weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.