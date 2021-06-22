Advertisement

3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.

Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.

Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.

The attacker also was shot and killed.

Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery
LPD responds to robbery at 14th and Adams Kwik Shop

Latest News

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court win for college athletes in compensation case