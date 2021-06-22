Advertisement

Creighton fined, put on probation for bribery

Source: AP
Source: AP(Rex Smith)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA has handed down its decision Tuesday on an ethical infraction after an assistant coach accepted $6,000 from a business management company in 2017 in Las Vegas.

The decision also mentions Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen’s failure to report the violation by CU Assistant Basketball Coach Preston Murphy.

According to the NCAA release, Creighton University will be on probation for two years, fined, lose scholarships, comp tickets, and other recruiting abilities, as well as other punitive measures. Specifically:

  • CU will be fined $5,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget.
  • The university must reduce men’s basketball scholarships by one per year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years (self-imposed by the university).
  • CU must also reduce men’s basketball official visits by six during the 2021-22/2022-23 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).
  • The university must reduce the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 10% from the previous four-year average for the two-year probationary period (self-imposed by the university).
  • CU must prohibit complimentary admission to home games for all prospects and coaches in November 2021 (self-imposed by the university).

In addition, a two-year show-cause order will be implemented for the former assistant coach, during which time any NCAA school must restrict him from any athletically related duties “unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply,” the release states.

Murphy resigned from CU in November 2019, eight months after he was placed on administrative leave after it was revealed in a federal indictment that he was associated with the bribery scandal. He had been with the CU basketball staff for four seasons.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery
Aaron Kuntz’
Almost two pounds of meth located in Northeast Lincoln home
A McCook woman could get up to 20 years in prison for killing her husband.
McCook woman convicted of manslaughter in husband’s shooting death
Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Investigators looking for 9mm gun stolen from car in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two BMWs stolen from west Lincoln car dealership
Harlem Globetrotters introduce "Spread Game" tour coming to Topeka in August.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Lincoln
The University of Nebraska plans to follow through on its promise to not raise tuition rates.
University of Nebraska freezing tuition rates, increasing faculty salary
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!