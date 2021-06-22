Creighton fined, put on probation for bribery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA has handed down its decision Tuesday on an ethical infraction after an assistant coach accepted $6,000 from a business management company in 2017 in Las Vegas.

The decision also mentions Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen’s failure to report the violation by CU Assistant Basketball Coach Preston Murphy.

According to the NCAA release, Creighton University will be on probation for two years, fined, lose scholarships, comp tickets, and other recruiting abilities, as well as other punitive measures. Specifically:

CU will be fined $5,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget.

The university must reduce men’s basketball scholarships by one per year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years (self-imposed by the university).

CU must also reduce men’s basketball official visits by six during the 2021-22/2022-23 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).

The university must reduce the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 10% from the previous four-year average for the two-year probationary period (self-imposed by the university).

CU must prohibit complimentary admission to home games for all prospects and coaches in November 2021 (self-imposed by the university).

In addition, a two-year show-cause order will be implemented for the former assistant coach, during which time any NCAA school must restrict him from any athletically related duties “unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply,” the release states.

Murphy resigned from CU in November 2019, eight months after he was placed on administrative leave after it was revealed in a federal indictment that he was associated with the bribery scandal. He had been with the CU basketball staff for four seasons.

