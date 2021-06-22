Advertisement

Girder transportation resumes in Lincoln Tuesday, Wednesday

(Lincoln Transportation & Utilities (LTU))
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect delays Tuesday and Wednesday while concrete bridge girders are transported through the capital city.

It’s part of the South Beltway Project, which has required this type of transportation before in Lincoln.

LTU says the first is scheduled for 8-9 a.m., and the second from 2-3 p.m., with Lincoln Police providing an escort. Three transport vehicles will depart from the area of the 6300 block of Cornhusker Highway, proceed westbound to 27th Street, then southbound on 27th to Saltillo Road and on to the project site.

“Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through,” according to a press release. “Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.”

Drivers should utilize caution and patience during these times.

