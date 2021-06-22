Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Lincoln

Harlem Globetrotters introduce "Spread Game" tour coming to Topeka in August.
Harlem Globetrotters introduce "Spread Game" tour coming to Topeka in August.(Stormont Vail Events Center)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Spread Game tour to Lincoln on July 28th.

“The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show,” a release states.

Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery
Aaron Kuntz’
Almost two pounds of meth located in Northeast Lincoln home
A McCook woman could get up to 20 years in prison for killing her husband.
McCook woman convicted of manslaughter in husband’s shooting death
Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Investigators looking for 9mm gun stolen from car in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two BMWs stolen from west Lincoln car dealership
The University of Nebraska plans to follow through on its promise to not raise tuition rates.
University of Nebraska freezing tuition rates, increasing faculty salary
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!