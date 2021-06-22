Investigators looking for 9mm gun stolen from car in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man said his firearm was stolen from his car over the weekend.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home near 29th and Holdrege Streets for a car break-in.

LPD said the owner, a 22-year-old man, reported that he left his 2017 black Ford Fusion parked at his home over the last day and found his car had been rummaged through.

According to police, the man told officers that his Beretta 9mm handgun had been stolen.

Officers said the victim believed the car had been locked but there were no signs of forced entry.

The officer processed the car for evidence, canvassed the area and requested video from neighbors.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

