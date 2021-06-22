Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing an 8th DUI charge and is accused of seriously hurting a pedestrian crossing the street this weekend.

Police said 57-year-old Gregory Bischof was driving west on Salt Creek Roadway near north 27th Street when he hit a 35-year-old man walking across the street. The incident happened Saturday around 6:50 p.m.

Police observed that Bischof appeared to be intoxicated. Bischof’s blood-alcohol level registered at .158, according to police. He was arrested, and admitted to drinking alcohol just prior to driving.

According to the arresting document, the victim has a broken leg and serious spinal injuries that have the potential of causing paralysis.

Bischof was arrested for DUI - third offense BAC of .15 or more and DUI - serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $75,000.

Bischof has seven previous DUI convictions.

