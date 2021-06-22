Advertisement

Lincoln man says he shot wife due to her advanced Alzheimer’s

John Kotopka
John Kotopka(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man accused of shooting his wife early Sunday morning told police he shot her because of her deteriorating condition due to Alzheimer’s, according to court documents.

Eighty-year-old John Kotopka told police that his wife, 78-year-old Janet Kotopka, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years earlier. He said she had become “combative when he or other health caregivers attempted to assist her in her basic needs”. He told police he was exhausted from taking care of her and was concerned about the financial burden if she had to live in a health care facility.

John Kotopka told police he had started considering taking her life about ten days prior.

He was held on a $500,000 bond Tuesday. His next court appearance is July 20.

Janet Kotopka remains in critical condition at a Lincoln Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery
Aaron Kuntz’
Almost two pounds of meth located in Northeast Lincoln home
A McCook woman could get up to 20 years in prison for killing her husband.
McCook woman convicted of manslaughter in husband’s shooting death
Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

Latest News

Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian
Nike Stevens faces three felony charges in connection with a bizarre sequence of events near...
Illinois parolee arrested after dangerous sequence of events near Kearney.
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: A quick return of heat and humidity
Wyoming 15-car derailment delaying shipments