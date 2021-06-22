Lincoln man says he shot wife due to her advanced Alzheimer’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man accused of shooting his wife early Sunday morning told police he shot her because of her deteriorating condition due to Alzheimer’s, according to court documents.

Eighty-year-old John Kotopka told police that his wife, 78-year-old Janet Kotopka, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years earlier. He said she had become “combative when he or other health caregivers attempted to assist her in her basic needs”. He told police he was exhausted from taking care of her and was concerned about the financial burden if she had to live in a health care facility.

John Kotopka told police he had started considering taking her life about ten days prior.

He was held on a $500,000 bond Tuesday. His next court appearance is July 20.

Janet Kotopka remains in critical condition at a Lincoln Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.