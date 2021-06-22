LPD: Two BMWs stolen from west Lincoln car dealership

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two BMWs were stolen from a west Lincoln car dealership.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to Winners Circle Auto Center at 702 W O Street for a report of a burglary.

Responding officers spoke with the manager who explained that a window had been broken and someone got inside the building.

Once inside, officers said they could see damage to an overhead garage door and interior office door.

According to police, the manager reported they were missing a 2014 dark blue BMW 7 Series 4-door which is valued at $24,999, as well as a 1999 black BMW M Series 2-door which is valued at $18,999 from the lot, along with the keys.

LPD said the manager estimated the time frame of the burglary to be between 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to Monday morning.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are seeking video from the area.

Investigators estimate the damage at $4,000 and the loss around $44,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

