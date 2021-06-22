Nebraska earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska swimming and diving team claimed academic recognition from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America by producing a 3.58 team grade-point average during the spring semester of 2021.

The Huskers, under the direction of Head Coach Pablo Morales, were one of 721 programs from 426 institutions across all levels of collegiate swimming to be named a CSCAA Spring Scholar All-America Team. All the men’s and women’s teams honored across all divisions (NCAA I, II, III; NAIA; NJCAA) produced a minimum 3.0 team GPA during the spring semester.

All 13 Big Ten Conference women’s swimming and diving programs were recognized for the award, and all 13 teams posted at least a 3.4 GPA for the semester.

As a team, Nebraska has a long history of academic success in the CSCAA honors programs, earning a spot on 14 consecutive semester Scholar All-America teams dating back to the fall of 2014, posting better than a 3.30 GPA in at least 14 straight semesters.

