Advertisement

Nebraska earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Award

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska swimming and diving team claimed academic recognition from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America by producing a 3.58 team grade-point average during the spring semester of 2021.

The Huskers, under the direction of Head Coach Pablo Morales, were one of 721 programs from 426 institutions across all levels of collegiate swimming to be named a CSCAA Spring Scholar All-America Team. All the men’s and women’s teams honored across all divisions (NCAA I, II, III; NAIA; NJCAA) produced a minimum 3.0 team GPA during the spring semester.

All 13 Big Ten Conference women’s swimming and diving programs were recognized for the award, and all 13 teams posted at least a 3.4 GPA for the semester.

As a team, Nebraska has a long history of academic success in the CSCAA honors programs, earning a spot on 14 consecutive semester Scholar All-America teams dating back to the fall of 2014, posting better than a 3.30 GPA in at least 14 straight semesters.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
LPD: Man arrested for shooting 78-year-old wife in head
Cashier badly beaten during Kwik Shop robbery
Aaron Kuntz’
Almost two pounds of meth located in Northeast Lincoln home
A McCook woman could get up to 20 years in prison for killing her husband.
McCook woman convicted of manslaughter in husband’s shooting death
Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

Latest News

Source: AP
Creighton fined, put on probation for $6,000 bribe in 2017
Sjuts, Ambassadors enjoy baseball in Cooperstown, NY
Sjuts, Ambassadors enjoy baseball in Cooperstown, NY
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today...
Jordyn Bahl named 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year